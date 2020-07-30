EXO’s Chanyeol to star in The Box, a new movie

Very soon we will see Chanyeol act in a musical film. Throughout his career, Chanyeol has demonstrated his multiple skills in front of fans and one of them is his acting talent.

Although we have previously seen the idol in some television productions, the most recent being the drama Memories of the Alhabrama, his next role will lead him to his film debut.

It was recently announced that Chanyeol will be participating in the musical movie titled The Box, but the best part is that this idol has earned one of the leading roles in the film. WOW! The story of The Box will introduce us to the adventures of two men trying to break through into the music entertainment industry.



