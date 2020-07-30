EXO’s Chanyeol to appear in Korean movie “The Box”

EXO’s Chanyeol will be starring in the movie The Box.

The EXO member is preparing to debut on the “big screen,” as recently revealed. In response, SM Entertainment commented:

Chanyeol has decided to appear in the jukebox movie “The Box” and is currently in the process of figuring out the details.

The film will premiere in mid to late August.

