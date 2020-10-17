EXO’s Chanyeol May Be Debuting As A Solo Artist Soon

EXO’s Park Chanyeol was questioned in an interview about his plans to debut as a solo artist, the company artist SM Entertainment revealed some surprises from his record material. Will EXO-L be ready for this amazing project?

The K-pop group of the entertainment company SM, is one of the most popular boy bands in the world of music, managing to accumulate large sales numbers and breaking incredible records for their constant work.

The members of EXO are doing different activities, some of their members are active in the military service like Suho, Xiumin and D.O, others are in other activities with SuperM band and EXO S-C subunit.

A few months ago, Chanyeol and Sehun made their second comeback with the full-length record material ‘1 Billion Views’ where both idols showed their potential as songwriters, dancers, singers, and rappers.

EXO’S CHANYEOL TALKS ABOUT HIS SOLO DEBUT, IS THE IDOL PREPARING A NEW ALBUM?

There has been a lot of speculation about Chanyeol’s solo debut, the ‘Telephone’ performer could surprise his fans with a music production sooner than they know.

Sehun and Chanyeol were interviewed by DICON magazine, the publication spoke with the idols about their careers, their goals, and the projects they wanted to consolidate in the coming months.

Chanyeol was asked about what wish he wants to fulfill before the end of 2020, the EXO rapper assured that he would like to try to create a solo album, but releasing a solo material takes a long time.

The ‘TEMPO’ interpreter did not hesitate to reveal that, although this 2020 he will not be able to carry out this activity, he hopes that in 2021 he can find enough inspiration to debut as a soloist with an incredible album.

Recently, EXO’s Kyungsoo was confirmed as the lead of a new movie, we tell you all the details in: EXO’s D.O will star in the sci-fi movie The Moon.



