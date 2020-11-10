EXO’s Baekhyun To Release His First Japanese Album

Baekhyun is preparing a new mini album for his fans in Japan, and the idol revealed some details about this record material.

EXO fans have received a lot of interesting news this year, and Baekhyun did very well with his album Delight. The idol will release a new record material, only this time it will be his first mini album in Japanese, which will be full of surprises and some of the details for this album have already been revealed.

This is an R&B style album that will allow Baekhyun to show more of his musical skills and incredible vocal talents. Fans responded excitedly to this announcement, where the idol shared a special message.

BAEKHYUN SHARES SONG DETAILS FOR HİS ALBUM

The idol prepared a video to announce the decision to release a Japanese album, asking his fans to wait for this record material and the fan event that they will be able to meet online.

The title of this album is Baekhyun and the tracklist includes songs like Get You Alone, Addicted, WHIPPIN ‘, Drown, Disappeared and Stars. Each of these melodies inspired one of the versions that will be released for the album, so EXO-L will be able to choose between 6 cover designs where the idol projects various auras, from a romantic, fun, seductive and even emotional image.

Baekhyun recently asked his followers for help in choosing his new look, but now we can tell that it was the hair style that he will wear for his first Japanese album.

The album will be released on January 20, 2021, and EXO fans have shared their pride and excitement through social media.

