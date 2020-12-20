EXO’s Baekhyun Releases Trailer For Amusement Park

Baekhyun revealed a new teaser video for his holiday song Amusement Park, EXO’s vocalist created a graceful and harmonious aura in teaser. He knows all the details about the upcoming premiere.

The company idol SM Entertainment surprised the public with a new musical project, recently reported that he would release ‘Amusement Park’, a Christmas-themed single that would be a gift for his fans.

Byun Baekhyun, his team of musicians and producers were inspired by an amusement park to tell a story that would connect with the hearts of K-pop fans this December.

According to some reports, ‘Amusement Park’ is an R&B song featuring piano and guitar, while the lyrics will tell a love story inside an amusement park. Wow!

Through the agency SM’s YouTube channel, they revealed a 26-second long video clip that showed a preview of what EXO-L will be able to enjoy in ‘Amusement Park’.

BAEKHYUN REFLECTED DECEMBER MAGIC IN AMUSEMENT PARK TEASER

The video began with an out of focus shot of some lights, later more detailed images of the amusement park games were shown, little by little the luminous decoration of the place was lit.

Baekhyun’s shadow appeared in front of a huge carousel, various musucos accompanied the EXO idol, giving the clip a more bohemian touch, a perfect style for the dates that will mark the end of the year.

The sweet melody that enlivened the clip had a mix of music box and the classic sound of children’s games. EXO’s Baekhyun’s ‘Amusement Park’ will premiere on December 21 at 6 p.m. South Korean time and will be available on different music platforms.

EXO-L! Did you see Baekhyun’s iconic teasers for ‘Amusement Park’? The photos reflected the most artistic essence of the EXO member.



