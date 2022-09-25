EXO’s Baekhyun likes IU’s Instagram post — what’s going on?

EXO member Baekhyun liked IU’s Instagram post. Many people are wondering what’s going on with the idol account. Keep reading to find out all the details.

EXO’s Baekhyun likes IU’s Instagram post

On September 20, Ayu shared photos from her two-day concert “Golden Hour” on her Instagram. One user stood out from the million users of the platform who liked her photo.

And this is EXO member Baekhyun.

It seemed strange to many, and some even called it abnormal. It is unknown what the relationship between the two idols is, and many believed that Baekhyun’s account was hacked and compromised by a third party. Many were worried about the security of Baekhyun’s account, as people believed that he had been compromised.

Speculation about the hacking of Baekhyun’s account escalated after all the posts on the accounts of EXO members were deleted on September 21. EXO-L stated that Baekhyun is not one of those who recklessly deletes his post and likes the posts of idols, forcing people to believe it. It wasn’t Baekhyun who controlled the account.

Several Internet users expressed their anger online, saying that all traces of Baekhyun’s communication with fans had been erased. Many EXO-L mourned the loss of Baekhyun’s posts.

In addition, many have mentioned the past hacking incidents of Lee Do Hyun and IVE Chan Wonen. Others mentioned how the hacker revealed Jenny’s “secret relationship” with Vee from BT. Since the hacker who hacked Lee Do Hyun and Jang Wonen threatened to attack other K-pop celebrities, many believed that the same hacker resumed his activities and chose Baekhyun as his next target. .

EXO’s Baekhyun wasn’t hacked

However, the assumptions of the fans turned out to be incorrect.

According to an exclusive report published by Sports Trend on September 21, SM Entertainment stated that Baekhyun was not hacked. Instead, he deleted all his messages on his own.

The agency denied the rumors, stating:

“Baekhyun himself deleted his Instagram posts in order to reorganize his feed after being discharged from the army.”

Baekhyun joined the military in May 2021 and is currently working as a social worker. He is expected to be demobilized on February 5, 2023. Before the mandatory conscription, Baekhyun released his third mini-album in Korean, Bambi, in March 2021. He also held his first solo concert “Baekhyun: The Light”. in January 2021.

