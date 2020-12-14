Exoplanet can give clues to Planet Nine

Pluto has always been the ninth planet, until it lost its post to a mysterious body, five times more massive than Earth and with an orbit 800 times farther from the Sun than our planet. None of the probes that today follow out of our solar system (the two Voyagers and New Horizons) came across Planet Nine – but looking at a system from 336 light years away can give us clues as to what it would look like, for example. where is it and why can’t we find it.

Examining the images captured by the Hubble space telescope of the HD 106906 double star system, located in the Southern Cross constellation, astronomers from the University of California and the European Southern Observatory (ESO) determined that an exoplanet in the system appears to reproduce the same behavior as the alleged Ninth Planet: its orbit around the double star is so open that it takes 15,000 years to complete it.

According to the researchers, its orbit may be the result of the action of a star passing through the vicinity, which stabilized the exoplanet trajectory away from the binary system – the same may have happened 4.6 billion years ago, in our own backyard.

“This system draws a potentially unique comparison with our solar system. The exoplanet is widely separated from its stars in an eccentric and highly misaligned orbit, just as we think Planet Nine is,” explained the article’s main author, the astronomer Meiji Nguyen.

Bizarre orbit

HD 106906 b is gigantic (eleven times larger than Jupiter) and its orbit is beyond the debris disk similar to our Kuiper Belt, a cluster of icy bodies beyond Neptune’s orbit (Planet Nine would also be beyond that cluster). Astronomers have known of its existence since 2013, but not the path of its trajectory around the double star system.



