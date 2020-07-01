EXO-SC shows retro style in 1 Billion Views teasers

EXO Chanyeol and Sehun’s comeback is short with their album ‘1 Billion Views’, watch the teasers. The EXO-SC subunit is preparing to release their second album ‘ 1 Billion Views ‘, their next comeback .

Sehun and Chanyeol debuted as subunit of EXO with mini album ‘What a life’, premiered on July 21, 2019 , the promotional track of this CD has more than 25 million views on the channel YouTube of SMTOWN .

After their success with their first CD , EXO rappers return to the stage with the record material ‘ 1 Billion Views’ and some details of the production have been gradually being published on the group’s official social networks.

‘1 Billion Views ‘ will be a full-length , full -length album that EXO idols worked hard to bring to their fanatical musical sounds that reflect the personality of Chanyeol and Sehun.

For this new era the EXO-SC logo is the letters ‘ SC ‘ in different colors and combinations, such as yellow with blue and green with pink, in addition the concept of some images is retro , with a fun and lively style.

Chanyeol’s first teaser images for ‘1 Billion Views’ album were shared via Twitter , the idol sports a bit long hair in white, with a mullet and his looks are inspired by the eighties .

To celebrate the first images of the material ‘ 1 Billion Views’ , idol fans created the hashtag #EXOSC_IsBack , to express their excitement for the new project by rappers from SM Entertainment.

The first full-length album ‘1 Billion Views’ by the EXO-SC subunit will be released on July 13 and the songs on the CD will be available on all digital music and video platforms.

Other SM Entertainment girls who are about to debut as a subunit is Irene and Seulgi, a few days ago they revealed a teaser video and some images of their first record material ‘Monster’.



