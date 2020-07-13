EXO-SC releases the colorful video of 1 Billion Views

Sehun and Chanyeol describe falling in love with their new song 1 Billion Views. The EXO-SC sub unit returns with their first full album and video for 1 Billion Views .

Sehun and Chanyeol teamed up with singer-songwriter MOON to release a tune that will be the promotional single for their new album , material that was already released along with the video for this song.

In the music clip we see Sehun and Chanyeol arriving in a car at a mysterious place lit with neon lights and store signs. Suddenly a hologram appears reading ‘Welcome to the world’, announcing that they are preparing their tickets so that they can enjoy a new experience.

The lyrics of 1 Billion Views tell us about a person who seems to be from another planet because he continues to transmit a special vibe capable of taking you out of your comfort zone, however, it is not a negative feeling but an exciting one.

The image of this special person appears in your thoughts over and over again without you being able to avoid it, but it is an image that you do not want to stop seeing .

The sets shown in the video refer us to the technological era in which we developed, we see that they take up different application formats during the various scenes , but they are also accompanied by holograms and vibrant colors .

Todo el álbum es arte. Las canciones, su voces, las letras. Todo lo es. Ellos se vinieron con todo, con nuevas cosas y con diferentes historias que contar. Estoy MUY orgullosa de ellos por todo lo maravilloso que han hecho. 💕#EXO_SC #1BillionViews pic.twitter.com/n2SffXOLTO — 𝒏𝒐𝒕 𝒃𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒏 🌙 (@C0NSTELLATI0N__) July 13, 2020

1 Billion Views is the first full album from the EXO-SC sub unit and is also the first comeback that Sehun and Chanyeol made together after their first mini album What a life, material that was released in 2019.

