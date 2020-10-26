EXO fires Chen, idol started his military service

EXO’s Chen says goodbye, the idol officially entered the military to start his military service, and his groupmates joined him.

The SM Entertainment idols experienced another separation, as they had to separate from Chen and will not be able to see him for almost two years. The start of enlistment is one of the most difficult times for fans, as K-pop singers say goodbye to their status and the stage for a while to fulfill their obligation in South Korea.

For the fourth time, EXO experienced a farewell between spirits, friendship and sadness, Chen officially began his mandatory military service, he is the fourth member to do so, Xiumin, Suho, and D.O were the first to leave. Due to the pandemic, the idol chose to make a private entry and the time or location of his military base was not revealed.

Through social media, EXO-L shared messages to express their good wishes to Chen, who was part of EXO’s tradition and documented the last moments with his fellow members Bakehyun, Suho, Chanyeol, and Sehun, the second of whom took advantage of his vacation days to say goodbye.

CHEN BEGINS ITS MANDATORY MILITARY SERVICE

The singer will start his basic training during the following weeks, the idol decided to serve in active service, that is, he will be an army soldier, so EXO-L will hardly be able to see him, unless ceremonies and festivals are held where idols they are part of the performances or war bands.

The traditional photo of EXO was shared on Lysn’s platform, the boys recreated their pose that began with Xiumin, in a group hug they placed their hands on Chen’s head, who had to shave his hair to start his time in the army. Despite the sadness of the moment, EXO-L also joked and shared various memes they made with their goodbye photos.

The fans also said goodbye to Chen, on social networks they shared various messages of support for the idol.



