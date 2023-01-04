EXO D.O., Zico and many others will join the upcoming variety show from SBS. Keep reading to find out more.

SBS announces the line-up of the upcoming variety show: EXO DO, Zico and others

On the 4th, SBS announced an upcoming entertainment show, which will premiere in March 2023.

An SBS representative confirmed the appearance of EXO D.O., Zico, Crush and Choi Jung Hoon from Jannabi. They will also be joined by comedians Lee Yong Jin and Yang Se Chan.

Zico, Crash and D.O. are well known as close friends. It is known that all four were born in 1992 and 1993, so the audience expected friendly chemistry from them in this program.

In addition to the four actors, the program will also be decorated with humor thanks to the performances of Lee Yong Jin and Yang Se Chan.

Lee Yong Jin has appeared in shows such as “Roller Coaster Season 3”, “Star Show 360” and “Combat Journey”.

Yang Se Chan will also join the comedian in the show due to his experience of participating in entertainment shows. He is popular because he is a participant in the beloved South Korean show “Running Man”.

Meanwhile, the name of the show will be announced. Sources also report that the program will be handled by producer Choi Bo Pil, the former producer of “Running Man”, which will make viewers even more expect the show.

As for the air date, the premiere will take place sometime in March of this year.

Best Friends List: EXO D.O., Zico, Crush, Choi Jung Hoon leave people delighted with their chemistry

After the recent news, fans expressed their excitement online, expressing how much they want to see the three of them together in an entertainment show. The trio is popular for their connection and sincere moments that fans expect to see in the program.

“Gyeongsu in an entertainment show is a miracle for dendani, and the fact that he’s there with his best friends is really exciting.”

“Guys, this is when KS said I’m coming, I’m coming. Much can be expected in 2023. KS DandaNation is always ready for you. FIGHT!”

THEY SAW, GIVE ME A MINUTE, AND TOLD ME TO BRING KENS WITH ZICO RN!!!

“My God, I’m so excited! Choi Bo Pil, PD, is really good!”

“D.O. and his friends are THE KING OF VOCALS. PLEASE COOPERATE.”

Are you looking forward to the upcoming SBS variety show? What fun interactions will the cast give? Let us know in the comments below.