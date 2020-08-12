EXO breaks new YouTube record with Obsession MV

EXO’s Obsession ‘registers more than 100 million views on YouTube, we will tell you all the details here. EXO faced a battle with their evil clones in the official MV for ‘Obsession’, the band’s concept was so eye-catching and interesting that it captivated thousands of fans since its release on November 27, 2019.

The song ‘Obsession’ belongs to the K-pop band’s sixth full-length record material, the tracklist is an interesting mix of sounds and genres that reflect the group’s style.

The official video for ‘Obsession’ broke a new record, reached 100 million views, more than 3 million likes and more than 1 million comments on the YouTube platform.

Other EXO audiovisual productions to obtain or exceed this number of views are: ‘Tempo’ with 169 million views, ‘Love Shoot’ with 297 million views, ‘Kokobop’ with 173 views so far.

EXO-L from all over the world is celebrating this new EXO brand with the hashtag # Obsession100M, on social media fans post messages for the group led by Suho.



