Exo Baekhyun short hair revealed the appearance. Baekhyun, a member of the K-pop idol group EXO, revealed his new appearance with the distinctive cropped hair of men who are about to undergo military service.

Photos of Baekhyun’s new hair were revealed in the EXO fan community in Lysn. In one of the photos, Sehun looks like Baekhyun’s teammate.

The day before his military enlistment this Thursday, Baekhyun uploaded a goodbye to his fans on Instagram.

Previously, on May 1, he also held an online fan meeting on V LIVE and revealed that he had recorded several theme songs as well as a collaboration song with Colde and Seomo Kontak that will be released after he enters the military.

Baekhyun is the sixth member of EXO to enlist in the military after DO, Xiumin, Suho, Chen, and Chanyeol. He will undergo three weeks of basic training before starting his service as a public service worker.

Baekhyun reportedly did not qualify for the active duty due to hypothyroidism.