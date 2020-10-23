EXO and the paranormal events in their music videos

Within EXO’s career there are MVs that are popular for their great production and spectacular effects, what some did not know is that the boy group experienced some inexplicable situations during the recording of the music video for ‘MAMA’ and a mysterious being that appeared in the ‘Growl’ clip.

Many people say that the world of the dead and the living is closer than it seems, there are thousands of stories, legends and stories that speak of paranormal events that are inexplicable.

The world of K-pop is not exempt from these moments that involve ghosts, births and beings that appear to be from another astral plane. The group EXO is one of the most recognized boy bands within the entertainment industry and they have been involved in disturbing and mysterious cases.

EXO’s rappers and singers are known for implementing a great production in their music videos, following a story since their debut. Surprisingly, the Korean pop group has experienced terrifying situations on the recording sets.

SEE THE CHILLING SITUATIONS THAT THE MEMBERS OF EXO HAVE LIVED IN THEIR MVS

Strange situations in the MV of ‘Growl’

EXO’s ‘Growl’ MV was released on July 31, 2013, currently the clip has more than 239 million views, the boy group’s song reached high positions in the playlists and recorded incredible sales.

EXO’s video received a lot of attention as viewers became aware of alleged paranormal activity. The clip for the title track of the album ‘XOXO’ was recorded in the warehouse of the Shindongshin Industrial High School, where 3 students had taken their own lives and that is why it was nicknamed the ‘school of horrors’.

At minute 1:10 and 2:58 of ‘Growl’ there were leftovers that roamed the entire set, which seemed impossible because the staff was very careful with the takes for the MV. At first, the makers of EXO’s music video did not want “Growl” to be recorded in the warehouse, but SM Entertainment insisted that it would be a good idea.

The winery was closed for many years until the caretakers opened it for the recording of EXO’s clip, it is said that the itinerary that day started very early and ended late at night.

Not only EXO-L witnessed the supernatural situations in the MV, as the members of EXO experienced different inexplicable moments during the filming of ‘Growl’, for example, Sehun heard a strange voice that did not belong to people from the production, nor To his companions, Luhan, a former member of the band, related that he saw someone in the area of ​​the hindquarters and Chanyeol said that he saw Baekhyun leaving the cellar, when Baekhyun was at Kyungsoo’s side the whole time.

So far, neither the fandom, nor the group, nor the staff explain the leftovers and the strange moments they witnessed. Do you think spirits were around in EXO’s MV?

The strange voice in the MV for ‘MAMA’

The boys of EXO were invited to the variety show ‘Beatles Code’, where they talked about their career and their projects, during the conversation the topic of the paranormal came out and the members of SM’s band Enteritamente related what they heard when they recorded the MV for ‘MAMA’.

‘MAMA’ was the debut MV of the idols, the music clip was published on April 7, 2012 and currently exceeds 80 million views on the YouTube platform.

Baekhyun commented that in the official clip a strange voice could be heard right at 4:16 and that it was not from any of his colleagues.

The ‘UN Village’ singer explained that this voice was female, but it is only distinguished in the ‘MAMA’ music video and not when the original audio is played. The phrase you hear is ‘Thank you all’ in the Chinese language. This was so strange that Lay’s skin prickled, as did Xiumin. Have you heard this story?



