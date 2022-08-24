Executives React to Death of Legendary NFL Quarterback

On Wednesday, Chiefs Kingdom lost a fundamental part of the franchise’s great history with the departure of Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

A team legend and Kansas City icon, Dawson brought the Chiefs their first Super Bowl victory in 1969.

He was remembered by Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, who expressed his deepest condolences to the Dawson family in a statement.

My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len accepted and became the personification of Kansas City and the people who call it home. It will be difficult for you to find a player who would have a greater impact on the formation of the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did.

I’ve admired Len all my life—first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later when he started a successful career on television. Throughout his remarkable career, Len has prioritized giving back to the community he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.

Calm, cool-headed and collected, Len Dawson has achieved tremendous success during his 19-year career as one of the most productive passers of his generation.

According to head coach Hank Stram, “the most accurate passer in professional football,” Dawson’s accurate throw has led his team to three AFL championships and two Super Bowl appearances, as well as four individual pass crowns.

A seven-time pro bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and champion, Dawson was as beloved off the field as he was on it.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987 and then as a broadcaster in 2012.