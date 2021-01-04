Executive Producer Releases Release Date Update

Queen of the South is preparing for its season 5 on the Netflix platform, which is why executive producer David Friendly has revealed a big update on the show’s premiere date.

As we have spoken to you in previous Queen of the South notes, the main cast of the series has been revealing that they are already filming some scenes and completed some episodes.

But the latest David Friendly update arguably removes all other updates from the last few weeks, delivering good news.

The producer revealed through his official Twitter account that “@QueenOnUSA As this terrible year ends, our fans are entitled to good news!”

But, in addition to that, he detailed how many episodes have been filmed, as well as an update on the launch date of the series.

“We are in the middle of filming S5,” he continued.

“Our team has made great sacrifices. And hopefully we’ll bring you 10 great new episodes in 2021.

“You won’t be disappointed,” Friendly promised as he signed the encouraging update.

Although Friendly did not share more details, the good news is that very soon we will have season 5 of Queen of the South on the Netflix platform.

Inevitably, excited fans were quick to flood the producer’s response section with messages of optimism and waiting for the new installment.

Although an official launch date has not been revealed, it is estimated that season 5 of Queen of the South will be released in March of this 2021.



