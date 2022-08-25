Exclusive: Watch Matthew Daddario and Ella-Ray Smith in the clip from the upcoming thriller “Into the Depths”

Could you imagine being on a boat in the middle of nowhere with two strangers? That’s enough to make someone seasick. The upcoming action movie “Into the Depths” brings these fears to life.

The 91-minute film tells the story of party girl Jess (Ella-Ray Smith) and her meeting with a mysterious stranger named Ben (Matthew Daddario). He takes her to his house—to a boat moored nearby—and when the girl wakes up the next morning, she finds that she is several miles from shore.

During the trailer (link below) Ben seems apologetic, and the two try to make the most of the situation, but as time passes, their budding romance is interrupted by another stranger, Lexi, who is found injured in the water (the character is played by Jessica Alexander after her recent mind-blowing game in “Banquet”). After the two rescue them, the trio gets drunk and “plays sex games”. As the night progresses, it turns out that either Ben or Lexi is a dangerous liar, and Jess is stuck at a crossroads, which can be a life-and-death struggle.

Game Rant presented an exclusive clip showing Ben persuading Jess to go down into the water in the first hours of their swim. The dreamy guy takes off his shirt and jumps into the ocean, prompting Jess to do the same. Overcoming her reluctance, Jess jumps, but finds herself in a nightmarish sequence. While underwater, she sees a floating yellow backpack and, it seems, another person.

“Into the Depths of the Deep” marks the directorial debut of Kate Cox and includes a screenplay by David Concrete, whose other works include “Exile” and episodes of the long-running British soap opera “Eastenders.” While Smith and Alexander are fairly new to the entertainment scene, this thriller isn’t their first rodeo. Smith starred in the TV series “To the Desert” and “Stranger”, and Alexander played the main role in the Netflix series “Get Even” and is currently going to play the main role in the upcoming film adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” along with Holly Bailey and Melissa McCarthy. Daddario is best known for playing Alec Lightwood in the supernatural drama Shadowhunters. Most recently, he starred in the original Paramount+ movie “Why Women Kill” — and yes, he is related to another famous Daddario.

The film will be distributed by Lionsgate, and its executive producers will be David Haring, Christian Mercury, Roman Viaris and Gareth Williams, as well as producers Mark Lane, James Harris, Leonora Darby, Sarah Gabriel and Mark Goldberg.

The distributor’s recent releases include Moonfall, Nick Cage and Pedro Pascal’s action comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Huge Talent” and “Paradise Highway” starring Cameron Monaghan and Morgan Freeman. Future studio releases include the horror film “The Devil’s Prey”, “John Wick 4” and the long-awaited prequel “The Hunger Games”.

“Into the Depths” is released in cinemas, on demand and in digital format from August 26.