Exclusive Preview: Bill Sinkevich’s Introduction to The Deluxe Giménez Hardcover

Screen Rant is proud to present an exclusive announcement of the upcoming release of Humanoids, The Deluxe Giménez, as well as a touching introduction from Bill Sienkiewicz to his creative inspirer Juan Jimenez.

The world lost a real comic book icon on April 2, 2020, when the Argentine comic book creator Juan Jimenez died from COVID-19. Jimenez’s career spanned decades, and his works were known all over the world for their rich details and magnificent atmosphere. One of his most notable works was Metabarons, a grandiose space opera that is a continuation of the beloved science fiction series Incal. Jimenez worked with Alejandro Jodorowsky to bring the Metabarons to life, and many praised Jimenez’s intricate art. Jimenez has also done double work as a writer and illustrator for several stories such as Mine, The Dragon, Leo Roa, The Starr Conspiracy and the Fourth Force.

Humanoids has announced that “The Starr Conspiracy” and “The Fourth Estate” will be released in one large volume, known as The Deluxe Giménez, and Screen Rant is happy to show several pages of “The Starr Conspiracy”. Creatures from all over the galaxy are heading to Antiplona, a planetoid filled with gambling, while one visitor seems to have deadly plans. Screen Rant also has an exclusive preview of the introduction of The Deluxe Giménez, written by comic book illustrator Bill Sienkiewicz. Senkevich’s introduction serves as a tribute to the artist who inspired him and a testament to the creative imagination that Jimenez brought to the world through his works. Read the preview of “The Starr Conspiracy” and the touching words of Bill Sienkiewicz.

I first learned about Juan Jimenez’s art in the 1970s in Heavy Metal magazine, an Americanized version of the great European magazine-the anthology of science fiction and fantasy comics Metal Hurlant. I was a devoted comic book fan, a teenager about to enroll in art school to pursue my dream of drawing comics as a career, but my familiarity with the variety of styles and storytelling opportunities in the global art community did not exist. My knowledge of comics in general was limited to what I saw in the USA. (Obviously, this was in the dark times — before the Internet.)

Heavy Metal (and later other magazines such as L’eternauta) had an immediate and profound influence on me. The variety of artistic styles impressed me. Mobius, Druye, Bilal, Jodorowski, Krepaks, Manara; The list of talents that still continue to cause awe and respect is endless.

However, for me, one artist stood out. Juan Jimenez, even then — and that was before I found out about his amazing series “Metabarones” (written always by the iconoclast Alejandro Jodorowsky).

Jimenez’s works were magnificent, well-drawn and fantastic, like the works of other European artists, but unlike many of his peers, whose works could seem surreal and strange, expressive and abstract, Jimenez’s works had deep weight, tangible reality and otherworldliness. His stories seemed completely inhabited, all his characters shared a very special story, no matter what environment Juan pushed them into. This has become my reality as a reader.

There was a sense of scale and size in clothes, weapons, vehicles and buildings. People seemed absorbed and eclipsed by the world, and it seemed that as a result of the functionality of its designs there were inevitable consequences.

It was a brilliant narrative—and a vivid example—of cause and effect. Physics. All this affected me on a very subconscious level. His work did not impress me with the technique, although there was plenty of it. He just felt lived in, at the same time completely new and at the same time somehow extremely familiar. It made sense, as did dreams. And even when a person wakes up from this dream, the truth about him seems to linger and continues to press.

It’s just that Juan’s work was proto-steampunk. He existed decades before there was a cool name or category of cosplay for what he came up with.

I am sure, as their creator, he inhabited his worlds. He had to do it. He must have kicked the tires, walked miles in the characters’ shoes, found an elegant reason (or not, why not) for the strange headdresses and weapons he came up with, and liked to tease us with runes and ornate symbols he carved on them. functional behemoths, which he called armor.

Tell us about the inspiration. Tell us about the transfer of the reader to a strange new world. What a creator he was.

And I don’t have enough words to express my gratitude and appreciation.

Bill Sienkiewicz, Los Angeles, California

Senkevich’s introduction really speaks about the impact Jimenez had on the world. Readers can see everything the artist talked about in the preview for the “Starr Conspiracy”. Masterful work, magnificent surroundings, a sense of knowing the world inside and out. Sienkiewicz is right about why Juan Jimenez was such a glorified creator.