Exclusive: Netflix’s Yu Yu Hakusho: Live-action manga adaptation Reveals its Star

Netflix has found the star of its upcoming film adaptation of the classic manga Yu Yu Hakusho. IGN can exclusively announce that the main character, Yusuke Urameshi, will be played by Takumi Kitamura from Tokyo Revengers.

Netflix announced an adaptation last year that will introduce a new version of the 1990 manga in which teenager Yusuke dies and begins a new afterlife as an underworld detective. Kitamura (“Let Me Eat Your Pancreas”, “Tokyo Avengers”) Yusuke will play, and you can see his first look in the costume below:

Takumi Kitamura as Yusuku in the Netflix series Yu Yu Hakusho. (Image provided by: Netflix)

“The original work is a universal and unique masterpiece and the reason why Japan is so proud of its strong manga and anime culture. I’m happy to share Yu Yu Hakusho’s masterpiece with the world, and I hope we can create something that people all over the world will enjoy,” Kitamura told IGN.

Kitamura is the only announced cast. The following is a synopsis of the manga and show from Netflix:

“The manga revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, a high school student who gets involved in fights all day and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child. a woman named Botan, who calls herself a guide to the spirit world, tells him the shocking truth: no one expected that a criminal like Yusuke would die after doing a good deed, and he had no place in heaven or hell. , Yusuke is given a chance to be reborn, and after passing the test, he becomes a Detective of the Underworld. From there, Yusuke finds himself entwined in a mystery that envelops the worlds of humans, demons and spirits. Yusuke’s thrilling adventure will now be a live-action series on Netflix.”

It seems like Netflix is diligently calling this a manga adaptation, even though Yu Yu Hakusho has also been adapted as an anime in the past. It was a favorite version of the story, and previously we called it one of the best anime series of all time.

“When I first heard that Yu Yu Hakusho would receive a live-action film adaptation, I sincerely wondered if it was possible at all, but after I was presented with the producer’s vision and the possibilities of Netflix, my expectations grew, and I found that I was burning with passion to bring this project to life. Most of all, I think Yu Yu Hakusho’s appeal comes from his characters, so I wanted to emphasize the attractive relationships and battles in Yu Yu Hakusho,” director Sho Tsukikawa told IGN.

Tsukikawa says there will be “a lot of fight scenes” in the series.

“The visual effects we use are quite advanced as we use cutting-edge technology aimed at the best quality we can achieve. Finally, from the very beginning, we were firmly aware of the need to create a series for a global audience. It’s the first time I’ve heard of this adaptation, there may be people who consider it an impossible task, but no matter how many ways I express how I feel, I believe the work will speak for itself and prove that it’s possible. my heart and soul are in the project to deliver the best entertainment from Japan to the world,” he says.

Netflix’s “Yu Yu Hakusho” will be released in December 2023. It will be directed by Tsukikawa, written by Tatsuro Mishima, and produced by Akira Morii.

Joe Skrebels is the executive editor of IGN News.