Exclusive legendary pokémon, Pokémon Sword and Shield

We review the complete list of legendary species included in this second part of the Expansion Pass of Pokémon Sword and Shield for Switch.

Pokémon Sword and Shield receive this October 23 The Snows of the Crown, now available to all users who have purchased the Nintendo Switch game and have also purchased the Expansion Pass corresponding to their edition – which includes The Island of Armor and this second part. Let’s meet all of the exclusive Legendaries from this frozen snow-covered territory.

After traveling to this new territory we will find dozens of new species, in addition to the 400 available in Galar and the more than 100 that we saw on the Isle of Armor. Over 100 new Pokémon await us here, but we’re going to focus on all the returning exclusive Legendaries. It should be said that the ones that are included – most available through the new Dynamax Adventures game mode – are legendary and not mythical / singular; In other words, species such as Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, Manaphy, Victini … except for Calyrex, which is the main protagonist of Las Nieves de la Corona, are left out.

As you will see below, we leave the list in alphabetical order; Legendary Pokémon from the eight generations that make up this universe of Game Freak’s pocket creatures.

All Legendary Pokémon in Crown Snow

Articuno

Articuno de Galar

Blacephalon

Buzzwole

Calyrex

Celesteela

Cresselia

Diancie

Entei

Genesect

Gialga

Giratina

Glastrier

Groudon

Guzzlord

Heatran

Ho-oh

Kartana

Kyogre

Landorus

Latias

Latios

lugia

Moltres

Moltres de Galar

Nagandel

Nihilego

Palkia

Pheromose

Poipole

Raikou

Rayquaza

Regice

Regidrago

Regieleki

Regigigas

RegiRock

Registeel

Spectrier

Stakataka

Suicune

Tapu bulu

Tapu koko

Tapu lele

Thundurus

Toirnadus

Victini

Volcanion

Xerneas

Xurkitree

Yveltal

Zapdos

Zapdos de Galar

Zygarde

Pokémon Sword and Shield are exclusive games for Nintendo Switch. The Expansion Pass can be purchased in the eShop and includes both The Isle of Armor and The Snows of the Crown at a price of 29.99 euros. We believe it is important to remember that the DLC should not be confused when buying: you have to choose the Expansion Pass corresponding to our version; either Sword or Shield. It is a reversible step and there is no going back. Stay tuned!



