Exclusive Legendary Pokémon from Dynamax Adventures

We review all the legendary species of the Dynamax Adventures mode in the Snows of the Crown and which are exclusive to Sword or Shield.

One of the main game modes of Pokémon Sword and Shield – The Snows of the Crown is the Dynamax Adventures. All the players of the title for Nintendo Switch who access the Max Dynax Supernido (located in the Sliding Field) will be able to enter one of the most exciting game modes of this eighth generation, which exploits the possibilities of Max Dyna Raids with a cooperative mode that has as a reward a Legendary Pokémon.

As we explained in our analysis of the DLC of this Expansion Pass, the Dynamax

Adventures can give us many hours of entertainment; especially if we intend to get hold of all of them, as the everlasting motto of the series says. Not all species are accessible if we play offline, it should be said, so that if you play without being connected to the Internet there will be some Legendary Pokémon that will only appear in Sword or Shield; all this is collected in this guide that we have prepared in detail for you.

How to catch all Legendary Pokémon from Dynamax Adventures – Crown Snows

To get all the Legendary Pokémon of the Dynamax Adventures from the regions of Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Kalos and Alola (those of Galar are obtained during the adventure) it is necessary to participate in the Dynamax Adventures) and reach the last fight. As a reminder, each Dynamax Adventure consists of four random battles: three against Dynamax Pokémon and a final one against a Legendary; always with a 100% capture ratio and with a (very low) probability that it will appear shiny / variocolor.

Regarding the exclusive Pokémon of the Snows of the Crown in Sword and Shield, if we decide to play in online mode we can find those that are not naturally in our edition. The methodology is always the same: reach the end, defeat the Legendary Pokémon that we touch according to random criteria and throw a Poké Ball, whatever it is.

If we fail in combat, when we retry the Dynamax Adventure we can repeat that same route, knowing that at the end there will be that specific Legendary Pokémon.

Without further ado, we leave you with all the Legendary Pokémon of the Dynamax Adventures, their type and level.



