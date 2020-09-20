Exclusive Android app for OnePlus Buds on the way

OnePlus’s $ 79 wireless headset, OnePlus Buds, was released for sale last July. Those who try to use OnePlus Buds, which attract attention with its long battery life and affordable price, with another brand phone, encounter some problems.

Taking action to solve problems that prevent users from receiving some settings and updates, OnePlus is preparing the headset’s special Android application to be compatible with other phones. The statement on the subject was made at a question and answer event on OnePlus’s China site.

No information was given about the date of change in the question and answer event. The application can only be downloaded to OnePlus branded phones for now. This is clearly stated in the description section of the application with the same name as the phone.

OnePlus Buds received positive comments with its sound quality in the reviews, and it was stated that the outdoor design received ambient sound. One of the prominent features of OnePlus Buds was the IPX4 resistance certificate against sweat and splashes.



