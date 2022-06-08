EXCLUSIVE: 5 new figures from Obi-Wan Kenobi’s retro collection revealed

After today’s debut of the 4th episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi and our recent exclusive debut of the new figure of Obi-Wan Kenobi based on Disney+, we have even more Hasbro Star Wars toys to debut.

Screen Rant can exclusively show five new figures of the 3.75-inch retro Star Wars collection based on the Obi-Wan series, including another new figure of the most Wandering Jedi (Ewan McGregor), Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), the Grand Inquisitor (Rupert Friend). , Fifth Brother (Fifth Brother) and, last but not least, the NED-B droid (performed by Dustin Zeitamer).

Enjoy our extensive gallery of images of the five Obi-Wan Kenobi Retro Collection figures from Hasbro, including images of mandatory classic packaging, Kenner-inspired accessories, as well as possible shots and angles of the figures themselves.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75 INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) FIGURE

This 3.75-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI (WANDERING JEDI) action figure from the STAR WARS series: OBI-WAN KENOBI” is inspired by Kenner’s original STAR WARS action figures from the 1970s. Fans and collectors can display this figurine with multiple points of articulation in their figurines and vehicle collections. Includes a figurine and 2 entertainment accessories.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75 INCHES DARTH VADER (DARK TIMES)

This figure of DARTH VADER (DARK TIMES) from the STAR WARS series: THE 3.75-INCH RETRO COLLECTION (DARK TIMES) is inspired by Kenner’s original STAR WARS action figures from the 1970s. Fans and collectors can display this figurine with multiple points of articulation in their figurines and vehicle collections. Includes a figurine and 1 entertainment accessory.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH GRAND INQUISITOR FIGURINE

This 3.75-INCH GRAND INQUISITOR action figure from the STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION series, inspired by Kenner’s original STAR WARS action figures from the 1970s, is inspired by a character from the STAR WARS series: OBI-WAN KENOBI.” Fans and collectors can display this figurine with multiple points of articulation in their figurines and vehicle collections. Includes a figurine and 1 entertainment accessory.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75 INCH NED-B ACTION FIGURE

Inspired by Kenner’s original STAR WARS action figures from the 1970s, this NED-B STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-inch NED-B action figure is inspired by a character from the STAR WARS series: OBI-WAN KENOBI. Fans and collectors can display this figurine with multiple points of articulation in their figurines and vehicle collections. Includes a figurine and 1 entertainment accessory.

STAR WARS RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH ACTION FIGURE FIFTH BROTHER

Inspired by Kenner’s original Star Wars action figures from the 1970s, this 3.75-INCH FIFTH BROTHER STAR WARS action figure: RETRO COLLECTION” inspired by a character from the STAR WARS series: OBI-WAN KENOBI.” Fans and collectors can display this figurine with multiple points of articulation in their figurines and vehicle collections. Includes a figurine and 1 entertainment accessory.

Which character figure do you want the most?