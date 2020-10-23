Excluding the undocumented from the census is illegal

A federal court in California blocked this Thursday the attempt of the Government of President Donald Trump to exclude the undocumented from the 2020 Census, which represents the second judicial defeat for the Administration that proposes an unprecedented change with millionaire repercussions for the states where they live. immigrants.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco ruled that the executive memorandum issued last July by the White House, ordering not to include undocumented immigrants in the count, is “Unconstitutional and violates the laws that govern the census.”

“The policy that the Presidential Memorandum seeks to enact has already been rejected by the Constitution, applicable statutes, and 230 years of history,” the panel wrote in a 90-page decision.

The California ruling joins the decision made on September 10 by a panel of the Southern District Court of New York.

In its ruling, the New York court pointed out that Trump’s order violates the “constitutional responsibilities” of the US executive body to “count the complete number of people in each state and distribute the members of the House of Representatives among the states in accordance with the respective figures ”.

Thursday’s order prohibits the Commerce Department, led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, from delivering any information to the White House that helps carry out the order.

The New York Court had issued a similar order.

The census is conducted in the United States every ten years by constitutional mandate, and the purpose of counting all the people present in the country is the allocation of representation of the states in Congress and the Electoral College, and billions of dollars for infrastructure programs, hospitals, schools and social assistance.

This Thursday’s decision represents a victory for the state of California, which along with the cities of Long Beach, Los Angeles and Oakland, as well as the Los Angeles Unified School District and Los Angeles County, had sued the Trump Government for the initiative, which if applied would represent a loss of weight in the federal Congress and millions in public funds.



