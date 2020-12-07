Exciting: Twilight fans have a new reason to be happy

Stephenie Meyer, is an American film writer and producer known for being the author of Twilight. The author excites fans of the saga with her recent statements.

“I think there are two more books in the world that I want to write.” She continued: “I have summarized them and written a chapter. I think about the first one, so I know it is there.”

Yes, you read that right, there are two more books focused on Twilight that the author has up her sleeve. The bad news is that we may have to wait some time.

“I’m not ready to do that right now, I want to do something new. For me, a lot of the joy of writing comes from creation and I really want to make a new world, new rules and a new mythology,” adding: ” Mythology is my thing. ”

But for true Twilight fans, it will surely be worth the wait. Especially when, for many years, we weren’t sure if we’d hear another peep from Stephenie Meyer after she was reported to be totally ‘outgrown’ in 2013.

“I get further away [from Twilight] every day. By me, it’s not a happy place to be.”

Explaining in a now-deleted post on her website at the time, she wrote:

“I admit, it’s getting harder and harder to answer the same questions about Twilight that I’ve been answering for the past decade.” She continued, “I can only imagine that you are reading those same responses.”

Fortunately for fans, it seems that all Meyer needed was time. Even if we all have to wait another 12 years like we did for Midnight Sun, so be it.



