Exciting Sharing for Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition

Age of Empires, one of the popular strategy game series, shared a post on his Twitter account. The sharing on the official Twitter account was interpreted as the release date of Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition may be approaching.

Especially in the 90s generation, when it comes to strategy game, the Age of Empires series comes to mind first. The game, formerly known as “Age of”, still has a very large fan base.

This broad fan base is mobilizing to modernize old games, although they don’t trigger the studio to make new games. Finally, Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition entered in beta in February, but the release date of this remaster may be earlier than expected.

Age of Empires 3 Definitive Edition may come out soon

Today, the post you saw above was made on the official Twitter page of the game. According to the news in Wccftech, each of the icons in the image represent the shortcut key of the units to make ‘Gamescom’.

Gamescom, which is normally held in Germany, will not be physically performed this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. Instead, the event will take place digitally on August 27, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

Created by Forgotten Empires, Tantalus Media and Wicked Witch and published by Xbox Game Studios, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition met the players on November 14, 2019. The game, in which the graphics and sounds were renewed and 3 new campaigns and 4 new civilizations were added, was highly appreciated by both critics and players.

We will wait and see if the ‘Definitive Edition’ of the game, which originally met with the players in 2005 and was again admired by both critics and players, will be successful as before. Well, what are your expectations from the game? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.



