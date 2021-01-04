Exciting post to announce that little is left

For as much money as Amazon Prime Video is spending on it, we’ve heard relatively little about the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV show, and next to nothing in the way of behind-the-scenes photos.

However, director JA Bayona recently said goodbye to New Zealand, where much of the series is being filmed, on social media, with a picture of his dirty feet. Those feet are worthy of Hobbiton.

“I have no words to thank this extraordinary land and its beautiful people for taking me along in this last year and a half. My heart is feeling a little excited now and I can’t wait to go back. ”

That certainly sounds like the curtain has fallen on at least one stage in the filming of The Lord of the Rings. Bayona was hired to direct the first two episodes of the show, which Amazon has previously approved for at least two seasons.

We don’t know if he just finished his own episodes or if the entire first season has been filmed – filming for Lord of the Rings has been going on for a long time, but with COVID ruining schedules around the world last year, it has taken longer than expected.

We still don’t know many details about The Lord of the Rings. We know it’s set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, but not what the plot will actually entail. The Second Age is a long era: you have the glory and fall of Númenor, the forge of the Rings of Power, the Last Alliance of Elves and Men; There is a lot of material to choose from, if The Lord of the Rings doesn’t. invent something completely new.

We also know that The Lord of the Rings has a great cast, including younger versions of characters like Galadriel, who will be played by Morfydd Clark. It is also possible that the series and the quotient of sex and nudity increases, something that JRR Tolkien never had much in his books. Time will tell how this exciting Lord of the Rings story ends.



