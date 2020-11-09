Exciting news about the coronavirus vaccine

While the coronavirus cases continue to increase and spread worldwide, the news that the world is looking forward to, the vaccine news came from Pfizer and BioNTech.

Following this development, the USA announced that 100 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech SE were taken, amounting to 1 billion 95 million dollars.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 50 million, rapidly approaching 51 million. The number of people who died due to the virus is also moving towards 1 million 500 thousand.

It was announced that the third phase trials of the vaccine developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech against Kovid-19 were 90 percent effective.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

BioNTech Senior Manager and Co-Founder Prof. Dr. Uğur Şahin explained to the news about the vaccine, “Especially today, when we are all in the middle of a second wave in the epidemic and many of us are exposed to restrictions, we understand more and more how important this milestone is in the way of ending this epidemic and regaining the sense of normalcy for all of us.



