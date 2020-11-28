Exciting new patent for MacBook Touch Bar

A new patent has emerged for the Touch Bar, which meets users on MacBook Pro models. According to the information received, the Touch Bar, which will take place in the new models, will provide more functional use. The feature included in the patent has been used on iPhones and Apple Watch for several years.

Famous for its models in the portable computer world, Apple has started to use its own processors along with Intel processors. It was stated that a high performance increase was achieved thanks to the processor called Apple M1.

New patent for MacBook Pro Touch Bar

The Force Touch feature, which has been in use on iPhone models for a long time, is also coming to the MacBook Pro. According to the patent document published by the US Patent and Trademark Office, the touch screen on the MacBook Pro will have a function for violent presses.

In the MacBook Pro Touch Bar patent published by the Office, it is seen how the system will be positioned on the figure. As before, the Touch Bar, which is located above the keyboard, will contain sensors that detect higher pressing force than normal along with the image layer.

However, violent use of the screens brings to mind the possibility that the panels will be damaged. However, it is stated in the new patent that this violent pressure will be transmitted to the corner sides of the panel. Thus, the panel is intended to be used by users for a long time. It is not yet known when the models with the new patented equipment will go on sale.



