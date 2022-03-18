Exciting Listing from CoinEx: ApeCoin (APE) Available on the Exchange!

Famous crypto money and Bitcoin exchange CoEx continues to follow crypto money developments without slowing down. Launched for Web3, where arts, games and entertainment find a new color, ApeCoin is listed on CoinEx today. Let’s get to know this newborn token together…

Listed on CoinEx: What is ApeCoin?

ApeCoin (APE), the token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, which was released today and made a great impression, was listed on the giant Bitcoin exchange CoinEx. So what is ApeCoin? ApeCoin describes itself as a token for the Web3 economy. Its primary utility is a Metaverse cryptocurrency, which is currently managed by the APE Foundation. The Foundation facilitates community-based management that will shape the future of the Bored Ape Yacht Club project. The DAO will enable Apecoin holders to make decisions regarding the project’s Ecosystem Fund allocations, partnerships, governance rules and more. ApeCoin DAO membership is open to all ApeCoin holders.

In addition, the APE Foundation provides a special council, which is the “board” of the DAO whose purpose is to create proposals and serve the community. The first board of directors serves for six months, after which DAO members vote annually for new board members. ApeCoin is an ERC-20 token that lives on the Ethereum Blockchain. Its total supply is 1 billion tokens and the entire supply will never increase. Some of the tokens will be locked at launch, while some will be allocated to BAYC and MAYC NFT holders. The gateway to ApeCoin is to be in the NFT area and the project has gained great interest and excitement in the money market. The APE ecosystem includes the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) community, two of the most popular NFT collections on the Ethereum Blockchain.

CoinEx opened ApeCoin, which had a great impact!

By using the APE/USDT trading pair on CoinEx, futures APE can be traded from March 17 at 16:30, moreover, you can participate in the APE Market Maker (AMM) with the easy use of CoinEx. You can deposit money to CoinEx with a Visa credit card. For information on spot trading and credit entry on CoinEx: You can refer to Spot Transaction Guide, TL Deposit Guide. Click for listing details! Stay tuned to CoinEx so you don’t miss any big news!