Exciting Investor Prediction from Famous Analyst! Bitcoin (BTC) Could ATH On This Date

Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino has shared a prediction he thinks is realistic for the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin. In these predictions, the famous analyst revealed a realistic time frame in which Bitcoin (BTC) can rise to an all-time high.

ATH in Bitcoin is not far!

Sharing his predictions about Bitcoin in a new strategy session, Pizzino told his 259,000 YouTube subscribers that the flagship cryptocurrency will face more resistance as Bitcoin bounces off a solid 90-day low of $32,990.

The famous analyst used the following statements while explaining his predictions about Bitcoin;

“$36,000 is our base level, most whales appear to be trading between these levels. However, Bitcoin is currently being rejected at $39,000. In other words, if Bitcoin rises above $ 39,000, it may face a lot of resistance in this region.

If Bitcoin breaks $39,000 upwards, a journey towards the $42,000 levels may start first. Afterwards, an increase may occur to the $44,000 region. However, this will be a very tough match for Bitcoin.”

Pizzino also said that he believes that in the short to medium term, Bitcoin will likely enter a period of accumulation where whales and investors load BTC in anticipation of the next rise. However, Pizzino also underlined that this accumulation period can sometimes take a year or more.

Pizzino Makes Date for ATH

On the other hand, while Bitcoin is facing heavy resistance with the possibility of entering a long period of consolidation, Pizzino revealed his prediction for when BTC could realistically reach its all-time high.

Pizzino made the following statements in his statements;

“I don’t think we will see all-time highs in the first half of the year. Maybe in the second half of this year, but it’s pretty early for that right now.”