Excited by “Chucky” Lozano, created with “Tecatito” Corona

The new offensive trident of the Mexican National Team, made up of Raúl Jiménez, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona and Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano, has not only excited the fans of El Tri, but also the attackers.

Despite the fact that in the game against South Korea the trio missed several clear goal options, ‘Chucky’ is excited about what he can do alongside his teammates.

“Of course I’m excited. They are at a very good level. The truth is that I’m very excited, we are great players and I think we can achieve great things, “the Napoli player told TUDN.

The Mexican player also showed his excitement to return to the Tricolor after he could not be against the Netherlands and Algeria due to problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy.

“I feel very good, I am very happy to return, I am enjoying it. Whenever I come I try to enjoy it and give my best. That’s what I always try to do ”.



