Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diary: the actor was going to quit “Harry Potter” and one piece of advice that helped him in this

Alan Rickman’s diaries shed some light on his impressions of Harry Potter in general.

The Harry Potter films would not have had such a resounding success as without the skills of the late Alan Rickman. Anyone with a Peacock subscription can tell you that part of the joy of watching these eight movies again is watching Professor Severus Snape, who both helps and hinders young Harry’s adventures. Apparently, we almost never saw Rickman in the later parts of J.K. Rowling’s Magical World, as the actor was thinking of quitting the series halfway through. His argument was solid, as part of the decision was related to the fact that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The diaries of the late actor, which coincided with the start of production of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, show that he did not dare to continue Snape’s journey. Based on excerpts published by The Guardian, Alan Rickman’s decision came down to one piece of wisdom and the advice he was given:

“January 30, 2006: Finally yes HP 5. The sensations are neither up nor down. The argument that says wins: “Bring it to the end. This is your story.”

It’s no secret that the famous actor was disappointed with the Harry Potter saga from day one. Interestingly, he also once kept silent about the fact that the “Die Hard” type portrays him as a villain. Other diary entries highlighted in the source above caused the star to express even more frustration during the creation of the Goblet of Fire. These concerns and intensive prostate cancer treatment will naturally force anyone to leave while there is an opportunity.

However, watching the story of Severus Snape to the end was the choice that Alan Rickman eventually made, and not only because he felt obliged to do it. Singled out as one of the few who J.K. Rowling entrusted with knowledge of the future, the author of “Harry Potter” told the man who would be Snape about some important events that eventually spurred his performance. Rickman confirmed this fact in the following diary entry about reading the “Deathly Hallows” after his release:

“July 27, 2007: … I finished reading the last Harry Potter book. Snape dies heroically, Potter describes him to his children as one of the bravest people he has ever known, and names his son Albus Severus. It was a real rite of passage. One little piece of information from Jo Rowling seven years ago—Snape loved Lily—gave me a cliff edge to hold on to.”

Understandably, he felt obligated to make Professor Severus Snape’s cinematic legacy his own, and the world was ultimately blessed with Alan Rickman’s fine acting as a whole. By the time “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part II” was released in 2011, the performer saw that he had devoted another five years to the legacy he had helped create. It may not have always been easy, but Rickman enriched the lives of his colleagues and fans by bringing the matter to an end.

Fans who want to enjoy the fullness of the streaming of the Magical World will have to be patient, given the current state of things. At the time of this writing, all Harry Potter movies are available on Peacock Premium; meanwhile, the Fantastic Beasts saga is currently streaming on HBO Max. Keep this in mind as you clear your calendar and prepare to return to Hogwarts and beyond in the near future.