Excerpt from World of Warcraft: Amazon does not inspire hope for the exploration of Azeroth: Northrend

To increase interest in the classic “Wrath of the Lich King”, World of Warcraft is releasing the next book, “Exploration of Azeroth”, dedicated to Northrend. “The World of Warcraft”.

Exploring Azeroth: Northrend is the third book in the atlas-like World of Warcraft: Exploring Azeroth series. Like his predecessors, he promises to explore the frozen north of Azeroth through the prism of storytellers in the universe — this time Brann, Muradin and Magni Bronzebeard.

Although there is no book yet, several screenshots of the pages are available online on the Amazon website, and the text itself does not inspire hope for the book. The passage in question is dedicated to Zul’A fight, the house of the ice trolls Drakkari. “Wrath of the Lich King”, it seems that the Zool zone’The fight hasn’t changed much. Despite the rise of the Zandalars and the fall of the Lich King, the Drakkari have not returned home, and the Scourge is still rampant. Instead of using the book as a chance to develop or develop knowledge, it seems that “Exploring Azeroth: Northrend” can simply spew out known information and maintain the state of the world as it was.

The Exploring Azeroth series has been criticized since its release. Exploring Azeroth: Eastern Kingdoms was well received, Exploring Azeroth: Kalimdor was full of problems related to outdated stereotypes and incomprehensible solutions for building the world. Although we hope that these glaring problems will not be in the “Exploration of Azeroth: Northrend”, it can still disappoint in other ways.

Fans are already preparing to be disappointed in the book. Northrend and the Wrath of the Lich King are some of the most beloved parts of World of Warcraft. Many fans hoped that this book would take the chance to show, especially considering the potential timeskip between, especially considering the potential timeskip between Shadowlands and Dragon Flight. Unfortunately, it seems more likely that “Exploring Azeroth: Northrend” will be reinsured and read more like a universal version of the Northrend page in Vovpedia.

Of course, it’s too early to condemn the whole book; one mediocre page does not mean that the whole book will be a disappointment. Regardless of the quality of the book, the phenomenal illustrations contained in the book will undoubtedly delight fans of the world of Warcraft, especially when they return to Northrend in the Wrath of the Lich King Classic. Fans will have to wait and see what the final product will look like when it comes out on October 18.

World of Warcraft is already available on PC. The Wrath of the Lich King Classic will be released on September 26.