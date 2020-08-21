Exceeds Square’s sales expectations “significantly”

Square Enix adds in its recent financial report that the remake of the video game, which did not reach the West originally, has met its goal.

The Trials of Mana remake released this spring on PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC has “significantly” exceeded Square Enix’s sales expectations. Yosuke Matsuda, president of the Japanese firm, confirmed during the last question and answer session with investors that the revival of this RPG from twenty-five years ago has sold more than expected.

Despite the fact that the specific figures have not transpired in any of the three platforms on which it is available, this commercial performance gives reason for optimism regarding the location of other works that lost a global distribution in the past or, simply, the risk of reviving video games from ages ago adapted to current times, as is the case and as is also the case with Final Fantasy VII Remake, whose sales are millionaires.

Square Enix is ​​satisfied; also with Final Fantasy VII Remake

The original project is very special for fans of the Mana series, with the particularity that this third part (Seiken Densetsu 3) did not see the light more than in Japan back in 1995, but only in Collection of Mana for Nintendo Switch in the past year, a compilation where the three Seiken Densetsu were included, this time with international distribution and completely translated into Spanish.

The result of the remake, however, is not as satisfactory as we would have liked. At MeriStation we rate it with a remarkable; It was fun, we had a great time, but we missed a bit more challenge and a technical performance that was more ambitious, not just precious. Otherwise brilliant visually; improved in the management of its menus; the incentive of being localized to Castilian and a soundtrack that we never tire of.

It is worth remembering that Square Enix anticipated this past June that they will unveil new projects between the months of July and August. There is still hope, however, to know if it will be at Gamescom or completely independently they will release some more surprises.



