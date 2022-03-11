Exactly $26 Billion Staked From This Altcoin!

Dune Analytics, a crypto analytics firm, reports that over 10 million Ethereum (ETH) has been staked into Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 staking contracts. These 10 million Ethereums correspond to about $26 billion. Stakes are rising as an upgrade to a proof-of-stake blockchain is currently awaited for Ethereum (ETH) 2.0, the highest staking rate seen since November 2020.

Highest Gas Fee

The Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 staking network is run by stakers. The current business of relying on centralized entities called miners to verify transactions on this network is in favor of the network and the design is expected to strengthen.

Currently, the current design takes it to the top, with gas fees for transactions of $250 and above reaching exorbitant prices, and the Ethereum network being an expensive network as a result. The ETH 2.0 network was initially deemed necessary for the issuance of 524,000 Ethereums, but this network has grown to become more than 400% in demand. An example of such requests is that approximately 67,000 depositors use this network for staking contracts.

4.81% Annual Earnings

In addition, investors earn 4.81% annually as they stake their investments on this network. It is seen that there is more interest in staking, which is already profitable, especially this month. Staking investors are also observed in January and February, but in March, this month, there is an explosion in users who stake, and especially Ethereum (ETH) is seen to be staked.

At the time of this writing, Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $2,640, up 1.75% in the last 24 hours. As the number of Ethereum sent to locked wallets increases, as whales buy ETH, and as sharks, which are the main drivers of the macro-micro market, which is too large to be underestimated, turn to Ethereum, this price may gradually increase and give its investors a profit.