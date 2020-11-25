Exact location of Utah monolith found on Google Earth

Just as Howard used a satellite to find the America’s Next Top Model reality show mansion (if you missed this episode of The Big Bang Theory, it’s “The Panty Piñata Polarization”), a Reddit user was able to find the location of the now known Utah monolith in the USA using Google Earth (this is the location).

The hunt began after the Utah Department of Public Security (DPS) whose sheep-counting team, aboard a helicopter, found the monolith in the middle of nowhere, avoided saying its exact location, only saying that it “is in a very remote area; if individuals try to visit the area, there is a real possibility that they will be trapped and in need of rescue ”.

Like everything else today, someone opened a Reddit forum and called anyone who was willing to hunt the monolith across Utah. Less than a day after the internet was filled with memes about 2001 – A Space Odyssey, user Tim Slane claimed to have found the object stuck in the ground.

According to he told The Verge, the first step was to find the geographic coordinates of the striped gorge that appears in the images posted on DPS Instagram.

Game expertise

Slale said the hunt was based on cross-referencing – what he learned by playing Geoguessr, where players deduce the locations of random Google Street View imagery.

He tried to find, in the helicopter’s flight path, a terrain with the characteristics observed in the videos published by the DPS, such as the height of the cliffs, the pattern of the rocks and the level of erosion of the canyon. Voilà: through the satellite images from Google Earth it is possible to see the monolith casting a sharp, tall and narrow shadow.



