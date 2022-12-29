Yesterday (December 28), former Motörhead drummer Mickey Dee paid tribute to Lemmy on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The legendary metal frontman died in 2015 at the age of 70, just two days after it was revealed that he had prostate cancer. His death certificate also confirmed that cardiac arrhythmia and congestive heart failure also contributed to his death. Motorhead disbanded shortly after.

Now Dee is thinking about the time that has passed since Lemmy’s death. “The days when I worked at Motorhead have merged with my spine forever. This is a huge part of who I am, and the Motorhead family is stable as a rock forever,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Lemmy, I miss you and think about you a lot, but I’m pretty sure you’re rocking the house and making hell wherever you are.”

pic.twitter.com/lJ5SZ6OoeK — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) December 28, 2022

Earlier, Dee said that Lemmy refused to stop touring a few weeks before his death, even though his health was deteriorating. At the time of his death, Motorhead had not yet completed the first leg of the European tour and were going to play a few more concerts in early 2016.

“We played the last concert on December 11 in Berlin, and just two weeks later he passed away,” Dee said in an interview with the podcast Waste Some Time With Jason Green.

“And this suggests that the guy died in boots. Both Phil [Campbell, guitarist] and I tried to dissuade him from starting the second leg of the European tour after Christmas. But there was no way we could do that.”

He continued what he said to Campbell: “Let’s not push him anyway. Let him decide what to do. He knows better what he wants to do.” And he wanted to be on stage.”

An expanded edition of Motörhead’s latest album “Black Magic”, originally released in 2015, will go on sale on February 24. Titled “Seriously Bad Magic”, the compilation boasts two previously unreleased tracks: “Greedy Bastards” and “Bullet In Your”. The brain’.