Ewan McGregor talks about surprisingly sexy gifts from “Star Wars” fans

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor recently revealed that he received sexual gifts from “Star Wars” fans. McGregor reprises his role as the titular Jedi Master in the latest installment of the massive sci-fi franchise. In the Disney+ series, the actor is wearing the Jedi mantle for the fourth time, since he previously portrayed Kenobi throughout the Star Wars prequel trilogy. The series also marks Hayden Christensen’s return to the franchise after Anakin Skywalker crossed over to the Dark Side as Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

Since 1977, when the first issue of “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” was released, the multi-year franchise has won loyal fans. Over the years, the fan base has been supportive and sometimes quite toxic about the new Star Wars material. The inclusion of Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), Finn (John Boyega) and Reeva, the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), caused an unjustified racist reaction, which Star Wars has just begun to openly oppose. There was also a negative reaction to the prequel trilogy, which prompted many actors to abandon the game. McGregor, for the most part, was well received by fans, and the lack of boundaries between fans and the actors of the franchise led to an interesting anecdote from actor Obi-Wan.

McGregor recently revealed (via GQ) that he has received sexually explicit gifts from his fans. The actor explained that from time to time he receives fan art depicting Kenobi and Anakin sexually. Read below what McGregor said about his amazing abilities.

“I get a lot of homoerotic Obi-Wan/Hayden fan art sent to me from time to time. I don’t know how they find me. we need to sign something, and you’re like, “Damn it!”

Erotic art depicting characters from popular media is not uncommon on the Internet, as fans have begun to express certain fantasies, as well as “what if” scenarios in many ways. Since Kenobi and Christensen’s Anakin were very close throughout both “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” and “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”, it is clear that fans will portray the two characters together in a romantic or sexual nature. . However, this is not the first time that passionate fans have united the characters of the “Star Wars” universe.

The characters of the Star Wars sequel trilogy Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver) are widely represented in the fan art of fans hoping for a promising relationship. Another group of fans placed Rey with Finn, while a third group of fans had Finn and a cool pilot named Dameron (Oscar Issac) in a hot romance. However, Obi-Wan Kenobi will most likely not have any sexual love between the former teacher and student, since their relationship was originally more of a father-son dynamic, but has since soured due to Anakin’s turn to the dark side.