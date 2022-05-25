Ewan McGregor promises a more Alec Guinness-like performance in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor played the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars: Episode I, II, and III movies; filling some very large shoes left by the legendary actor Sir Alec Guinness, whom we met with the same role in the first installments of this saga. So the Scottish actor has promised to honor him with his work in this Disney + series.

When McGregor took on the challenge of playing a young version of the Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, in 1999, he knew that it was an abysmal challenge to match or exceed the performance of his predecessor Sir Alec Guinness, so he prepared a lot for the role. , which would establish him as an actor of great category who was nominated for the MTV Movie Award with the Best fight of Episode I of Star Wars, is now fully committed to the Disney+ spin-off series.

After the immense success of The Mandalorian series, Disney confirmed that they were developing a television series on the character of Obi-Wan, knowing that it would be played again by McGregor was a relief for the fandom that after the death of Guinness in 2000 it was known that they would not get someone better for this role.

Until now it is known that Obi-Wan Kenobi will only have 6 episodes and that on May 27, 2 will be released in one fell swoop. They have also announced that it will be set 10 years after the events narrated in Episode III. After 17 years, Ewan McGregor then returns to his most recognizable role, saying that he will once again channel the late Sir Alec Guinness, the first Kenobi.

“I’m totally affected by him, in everything I do,” McGregor said. “Ever since I did the first prequel it’s been this case, I always think about him. He really was one of the greatest British actors of all time. He was a brilliant and extraordinary talent, and to have some sort of link with him is an incredible privilege for me.” my”.

As any self-respecting fan should know, Sir Alec Guinness was already known for his roles in films like 1962’s Lawrence of Arabia and 1957’s The Bridge on the River Kwai, the latter of which earned him an Oscar for best actor. The actor then introduced the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi, though at the time he was simply called Ben Kenobi, to audiences in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope. Although the brave Jedi was killed in that film by the Sith Lord, and his former apprentice, Darth Vader, Kenobi briefly appeared as a Force ghost in the next two films.

For his part, McGregor brought a young Obi-Wan back to the big screen and now he’s in this project where he’s living in relative isolation on Tatooine while keeping an eye on a young Luke Skywalker. McGregor won praise for his portrayal of Obi-Wan in the three Star Wars prequels for his evocation of Sir Alec Guinness’ portrayal of the role.

“I always have that in mind when I play the part,” said McGregor. “I like to hear his voice when I say the lines, and I’m closer in age to him in this one, so maybe I can even borrow some of the stuff he does in A New Hope.”