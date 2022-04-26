Ewan McGregor marries “Fargo” star Mary Elizabeth Winstead after More than 5 Years of relationship

Wedding bells! Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead got married over the weekend.

The 51-year-old Obi-Wan Kenobi star married the 37-year-old “Birds of Prey” actress in an intimate ceremony in front of his friends and family, People reports.

McGregor and Winstead first brought their on-screen romance to life after working together on the FX series “Fargo” in 2017.

Rumors about their relationship first surfaced in April 2017, when they were spotted on the set of the popular TV series, where McGregor played twins Emmett Stassi and Ray Stassi, and Winstead portrayed Nikki Swango, Ray’s fiancee.

“Fargo is such a dream because it’s everything you want,— the actress told 10 Cloverfield Lane Glamour in April 2017. — This is the best material. I only knew from the history of the last two seasons that every female role [in this series] was so rich, multi-layered and fascinating.

The graduate of “Passions” at that time was married to Riley Stearns, although a month later she filed for divorce from the 35-year-old director.

“I’m sitting here with my best friend, whom I love with all my heart. We lived a life together, and every day it was full of joy and warmth,” the actress wrote on Instagram in May 2017, announcing her separation from Stearns. “We have decided to break up our marriage, but we will remain best friends and employees for life.”

For his part, McGregor was previously married to Eva Mavrakis, with whom he has four children — Clara, 26, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 20, and Anouk, 10. They divorced in January 2018.

In October 2019, the Star Wars actor opened up about his new relationship with Winstead, telling Men’s Journal that he felt “at ease” dating the North Carolina native. “I’m better, I’m happier. I think it’s true,” he said.

The lovers welcomed their first child, Lori, 10 months, in June 2019 and bought their first home together in 2020.

Accepting the victory in the nomination “Outstanding Lead Actor of a Limited Series or an Anthology Series” at the 2021 Emmy Awards for his role in “Holston,” the actor said: “Mary, I love you so much. I love you so much. I’ll take this home and show it to our beautiful little boy Laurie.”

McGregor and Winstead most recently attended the Producers Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in March, where a diamond ring could be seen on the finger of the “Promised Land” star.