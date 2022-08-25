Ewan McGregor has agreed on the next project with a gentleman in Moscow

In the next project of the beloved British actor Ewan McGregor, he will play Count Alexander Rostov in the film adaptation of the popular novel “A Gentleman in Moscow”.

Having just played the main role in the Disney Plus series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, McGregor (“On the Needle”, “The Fall of the Black Hawk”, “Doctor Sleep”) drew attention to another series called “Gentleman in Moscow”, which is due to be released on Showtime in the USA and Paramount Plus internationally level. The series is based on the 2016 bestseller “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, whose latest novel “Lincoln Highway” became one of the most popular books of last year.

McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov, a fictional Russian nobleman who has lived abroad for decades. When he returns to Moscow during the Bolshevik Revolution, his aristocratic background makes him a target of the Communists. “Having avoided immediate execution, the Soviet tribunal exiled him to the attic of the luxurious Metropol Hotel, threatening him with death if he ever went outside again,” the official description of the plot of the series says. of the most turbulent decades in Russian history unfolding outside the hotel, Rostov’s straitened circumstances allow him to enter a much wider world of emotional discoveries. Building a new life within the walls of the hotel, he discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.”

Viking

The actor, who is also an executive producer, said in a statement: “This is an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to be able to play such an incredible role.” Executive producer Tom Harper, who helped sign the deal, also said, “This book is a rare and delightful treat, and I fell in love with it as soon as I picked it up six years ago. We are very pleased that Amor has entrusted this brilliant team with the implementation of “Metropol” to life, and we are very glad that Ewen will play the count.” Ben Vanstone will be the showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Vanstone’s past credits include writing screenplays for the films All Creatures Great and Small and The Last Kingdom. Also serving as executive producer is Tom Harper, who previously directed several episodes of the TV series “War and Peace” and “Peaky Blinders”; Xavier Marchand, best known for producing the film “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and Daniel Radcliffe’s horror film “The Woman in Black”; McGregor; and the author of the original novel Amor Towles. The series is expected to premiere on Paramount Plus in 2023 in the UK, and later in other territories.

“A Gentleman in Moscow” is currently in preparation for filming.