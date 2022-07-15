Ewan McGregor explained why “Star Wars” fans reacted so negatively to the prequels

There are popular movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. Whole generations have grown up in a galaxy far, far away, so this property is of great importance to moviegoers. But these strong emotions can sometimes lead to toxicity, as seen in the treatment of actress Rose Tico Kelly Marie Tran. And Ewan McGregor recently explained why, in his opinion, Star Wars fans initially had such a negative reaction to the prequels.

Viewers were thrilled that the “Star Wars” franchise is finally returning to theaters with prequels, starting with “The Hidden Menace.” But fans took offense to various aspects of these films, including dialogues, computer graphics and performances. Ewan McGregor has starred as Obi-Wan Kenobi in all three films and recently spoke with GQ about why, in his opinion, people reacted so negatively to the appearance of the Star Wars prequels in cinemas. According to him,

I think the critics just wanted to feel like they were seven or eight again, and they didn’t get it. So I stayed with that [reaction] for years and years, and it took [until I started] meeting people and I realized how important our films were to them.

He’s right. As mentioned earlier, the Star Wars franchise is something very personal for many moviegoers who grew up in George Lucas’ colorful galaxy. Therefore, when in the early 2000s adults went to cinemas for prequels, they wanted the same magic as the original trilogy. And when that didn’t happen, passions flared up.

Ewan McGregor reflected on his time in the “Star Wars” prequels while promoting his new series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” for Disney+. Despite the fact that these films have been the subject of countless jokes, fans were thrilled that McGregor would return to his signature role. In fact, many are hoping that the series will get a second season on the streaming service.

While prequels were initially frowned upon, over the years the love for George Lucas’ Star Wars trilogy has grown much more. Moreover, in the universe, a lot of attention was paid to the time between “Revenge of the Sith” and “New Hope”, which made the knowledge related to Episodes I to III even more important.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, a lot of new content has appeared in the Star Wars franchise, to the delight of fans. “Skywalker. Instead, the focus was on live shows on Disney+, starting with “Mandalorian.” While the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to an end, Andor and Ahsoka will release even more similar projects.

