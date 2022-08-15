Ewan McGregor Confirms Star Wars Rumors about Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Genius Moment That Changed Lucasfilm’s Plans

The showdown of the latest Star Wars program on Disney+ continues now that all six episodes of Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi show have ended, and some fans are speculating about what might have happened if Lucasfilm had kept its plans to create a trilogy of films. around the legendary Jedi master. We compiled a list of the biggest questions we had about the show’s finale, and one of them concerned the safety of young Luke Skywalker, who was introduced as part of the storyline. And so, speaking at a fan convention, McGregor confirmed rumors that once this story was supposed to be a trilogy of films, and Luke would be in the spotlight.

Ewan McGregor took part in a panel at the FAN EXPO in Boston on Sunday and, through ComicBook, touched on early plans for an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie— and possibly a trilogy — that would detail the life of the Jedi on Tatooine. This was Kenobi’s self-imposed exile, where he served as Luke’s protector. But after the prequel film about Han Solo turned out to be ineffective (for reasons we could spend a decade discussing), the decision was made to switch to a limited series, and McGregor praised it. It is reported that the actor confirmed:

It was supposed to be a story about me and Luke. It always had to be that way, and it was one of the brilliant moments when everyone said: “Wait a minute” and then changed that.

Ewan McGregor is not the only creative person associated with Obi—Wan Kenobi, who believes that this story looked better in the series on Disney+. Director and executive producer Deborah Chow called the format “perfect” for the story they wanted to tell when she sat with CinemaBlend during the show’s run, and we can take it all with a grain of salt because we don’t know completely. what happened during the preliminary conversations. At some point, yes, they decided to move on to a longer TV series. And this caused a mixed reaction, although the fans of “Star Wars” reacted to it with an open mind.

During his panel, Ewan McGregor also praised Lucasfilm and Disney for what they went to to protect the secrets of the show, saying in Boston:

I think it’s really great that Disney and Lucasfilm care so much about the fan experience. They really want you to have a 100% impression when you first see it, and if you read it and it leaked and it came out, it’s just a bit embarrassing, isn’t it? It’s like looking at your Christmas presents before Christmas.

Protecting the secrets of cinema and television has become an extremely difficult task over the years, because the interest of fans in such objects as “Star Wars” and “Marvel” is at an all-time high. There were massive cameos from “Star Wars” that were part of the show that Lucasfilm wanted to hide from fans (and for the most part it pretty much succeeded), and there were teasers that could be picked up for the second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi… the season had to take place. According to the Disney+ advertising campaign, the show has broken several records, which is probably a good sign that the story can continue on the streaming service. But until that happens, we’re just turning our attention to Andor’s upcoming streaming story and what it will do for a galaxy that exists far, far away.