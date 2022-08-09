EVO 2022 Trailer Can Tease Every Tekken Project

After being cancelled in 2020 and turned into a summer digital tournament in 2021, EVO is back in full force this year. The fighting game tournament in Las Vegas, Nevada, attracted players from all over the world. There were a lot of announcements between the noisy matches and the festivities. Several fighting games receive a network rollback code, and the Fatal Fury series finally returns with the sequel Garou: Mark of the Wolves. It was a great time for both the players and the audience, and it’s nice that EVO is back. Of all these announcements, the latest Tekken news stood out.

This announcement was made after the Tekken 7 finale on Sunday afternoon and was originally presented as a regular update trailer. It has been confirmed that Tekken 7 will receive a balance update this month, and the global final of the Tekken World Tour 2022 will take place in February next year. However, the trailer started with the Unreal Engine logo and a redesigned Bandai Namco logo. When the trailer ended, Kazuya Mishima’s original Tekken model took on a modern look with a disappearing “Get Ready” message. Since the director of the series Katsuhiro Harada appeared only for a short time, fans can speculate about what this teaser means.

Tekken 1 Remake

The first thing that occurred to many fans when the trailer ended was that there might be some kind of Tekken 1 remake in the works. It would be a strange step, but not unprecedented. Soul Calibur 6 brought the series back to Soul Calibur 1, mainly due to the fact that the cast of SC5 was less popular. There is no such problem in Tekken, and even though Heihachi Mishima may die forever at the end of Tekken 7, he may still appear as a memory, like his late wife Kazumi or Geese from King of Fighters Howard. Given that modern Kazuya has a tantalizing look with a scar and a red eye, both of which came from games after Tekken 1, a remake seems unlikely.

Tekken X Street Fighter

The next possibility is Tekken X Street Fighter, the other side of a decade—old crossover with the Capcom Street Fighter franchise. Due to the disastrous sales and reputation of Street Fighter X Tekken, the Tekken X Street Fighter project has been suspended indefinitely. It looks like Akuma’s cameo integrated into the plot in Tekken 7 may be the furthest step in this crossover.

Tekken 3 Tag Tournament

The Tekken franchise is not limited to numbered games and crossovers. There were several additional products, such as Tekken Revolution with live service and two Tekken Tag Tournament (TTT) games. TTT games are quite popular among fans, as both of them are non-canonical collages of characters, and Tekken Tag Tournament 2 serves as the main Tekken competitive game after Tekken 6. It had some balance issues due to mixing boss characters with normal action movies, but the fans liked it anyway.

The only problem with the release of another Tekken Match Match game is that TTT 2 is inferior. Due to the large number of fighting games released around 2012, it seems that Tag Tournament 2 is lost. The low base of Wii U installations and the small audience of traditional fighting games meant that it had problems with lagging. While the re-release of Tekken Tag Tournament 2 may be better now than it was a decade ago, the fact that it’s under-released means a third game is unlikely.

Tekken 8

Given all of the above, it is highly likely that Tekken 8 is currently in development. The initial logos are an important indicator, since specifying Unreal Engine implies that Tekken 8 can be developed on Unreal Engine 5. It’s hard to say if Kazuya’s teasing model is new, but it might be. Also, unlike most fighting games, Tekken tends to move forward chronologically with each game. Those who are familiar with the story of Tekken 7 know that it ends with a tribute to Kazuya’s ending from Tekken 1, in which he throws the defeated Heihachi off a cliff, which may be the scene shown in this teaser.

Another reason to believe that Tekken 8 is a mysterious project is that Bandai Namco recently fell victim to a ransomware attack, and the schedule details the main games of next year. This list has not been verified, but Tekken 8 was also part of the more verified leaked Nvidia GeForce Now database. Bandai Namco has yet to reveal anything other than a tiny teaser of the next Tekken project, but more information may come out by the end of the world tour finale. Tekken 7 has suffered a lot over the past five years, and now is the time to start preparing for the next title fight.

The Tekken project is under development.