EVO 2022: Confirmed The 9 Games That Will Fight In Las Vegas; There Are News

EVO 2022: With Dragon Ball FighterZ, Street Fighter V or Tekken 7 as the main veterans, the debut of The King of Fighters XV stands out, among others. EVO 2022, the most important annual fighting video game tournament in the world, has revealed its lineup of participating titles for the edition to be held next August in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. After knowing the loss of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (2018, Nintendo Switch), a news that caused a stir among the community, the position of the idiosyncratic Nintendo title leaves one more place free than expected. In total, five first appearances for this edition.

Five Of Nine EVO 2022 Games Are Debutants: Final Lineup Confirmed

EVO 2022, the Evolution Championship Series, summons us to the days of August 5, 6 and 7 to find out who are the champions of Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Guilty Gear: Strive, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Skullgirls 2nd Encore, The King of Fighters XV, and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Regarding the last face-to-face edition, EVO 2020, SoulCalibur VI, Samurai Shodown, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Marvel vs. fall. Capcom 2, which had participation as a guest.

A very diverse lineup in terms of styles, game approaches despite belonging to the same genre and, above all, freshness; because although some of the casualties compared to previous editions are not very popular, the presence of so many new names will open the doors to new future idols of the fighting scene. This is how things are for this year.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (third appearance in EVO)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (first appearance in EVO)

Guilty Gear: Strive (first appearance in EVO)

The King of Fighters XV (first appearance in EVO)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina (first appearance in EVO)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (second appearance in EVO)

Skullgirls 2nd Encore (first appearance in EVO)

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition (fifth EVO appearance)

Tekken 7 (sixth EVO appearance)