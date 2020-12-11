Evil West announced, the most demonized Wild West

Focus Home Interactive and Flying Wild Hog are working on this new video game for previous and new generation consoles, as well as PC.

Focus Home Interactive had two announcements planned for The Game Awards 2020, the awards gala presented by journalist Geoff Keighley: the first of them was Hood: Outlaws & Legends, a title already confirmed previously. The second, however, had not yet been uncovered. This is Evil West, a video game set in a very peculiar Wild West. And it is that in addition to cowboys and gunmen, all kinds of creatures of the night await us, because hell seems to have unleashed on Earth.

The project, developed by Flying Wild Hog, does not have a specific release date, but will be released in 2021 next year. It will do so on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. As can be seen in the trailer, the main character fulfills the stereotype of a cowboy: he wears a hat and carries weapons, but his main enemies are not simple human bandits.

Many new announcements

The Game Awards 2020 has brought with it numerous announcements. BioWare has presented a new teaser trailer for the new Dragon Age, in which we have seen a first look at Solas, which was already released in Dragon Age: Inquisition. The official trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 has also been unveiled, as well as Josef Fares’ new video game, It Take Two. Sci-fi fans will be glad that PS5 exclusive Returnal finally has a release date. It will be on March 19 when we can enjoy the adventure starring Selene, who will land on a planet as dangerous as the Wild West of Evil West.

The Game Awards 2020 has returned this year in a new format due to the coronavirus. Thus, most of the guests have not attended the gala in person, but have done so from their homes.



