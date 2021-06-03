Evil Summon 3: Check Out The Final Trailer For The Movie!

Evil Summon 3: Warner Bros. released the final trailer for Summoning Evil 3: The Demon Order. The third installment of the popular horror franchise will show the Warren couple investigating a case involving murder and demonic possession. Check out the preview below.

According to the official synopsis, “Summoning Evil 3 reveals a chilling tale of terror, murder and unknown evil that has shocked even seasoned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, respectively). One of the most sensational cases in their archives, it begins with a fight for a boy’s soul, then takes them beyond anything they’ve ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim to be demonic possession as defense”.

The trailer promises that this is “the darkest movie in the saga”. For this, a Wilson account states that “The court accepts the existence of God every time a witness swears to tell the truth. I think it’s time for them to accept the Devil’s existence.”

Scripted by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman), this is the first film in the franchise not to be directed by James Wan, who is here as a producer. Michael Chaves (The Curse of Weeping) is in charge of the feature. Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard and Eugenie Bon complete the film’s cast.

Evil Summon 3: The Order of the Devil opens in US theaters and on HBO Max on June 4th. Here in Brazil, the debut is scheduled for the day before.