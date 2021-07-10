Evil: Paramount+ renews horror series for Season 3

Evil: Recently, Paramount+ announced the renewal of Evil for a 3rd season. The horror, mystery and suspense production has been showing its 2nd batch of episodes since June 20th on streaming. According to information gathered by the international press, the series has become a phenomenon on the platform, with its audience growing week after week.

In the plot, viewers meet psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers), Father David Acosta (Mike Colter) and even Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi), a technology expert. Together, they join in a difficult journey of investigating supernatural phenomena.

Because of this tension-filled endeavor, the characters are faced with complex cases that defy human understanding. Although they are not always dealing with supernatural reports, their minds are always looking to find facts of the type.

Evil: Learn more about the Paramount+ series

In Season 2, which is slated to have thirteen episodes in total, the team has already met a man who claimed to be possessed by Archangel Michael.

In addition, there was also room for the development of a plot about a young woman who was being controlled by an Islamic spirit. The fifth episode of the production should be available next Sunday (11).

Demonic possessions and other aspects of the like fill the narrative, which also features Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard in her cast.

Through an official press release, Robert and Michelle King, creators of the series, thanked ViacomCBS for its confidence in keeping their contracts active for another five years.

“We’ve been part of the CBS family for over a decade and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this relationship,” they said.

“George Cheeks, David Nevins, David Stapf [of CBS Studios] and their team have been very caring and supportive partners. We hope that other projects will take place in the coming years”, they concluded.