Evil Movies Add Jeff Goldblum to the Lead Role

The upcoming Wicked films have just made another incredible casting decision by inviting Jurassic Park star Jeff Goldblum to be part of the musical adaptations. It is reported that the actor and charismatic Hollywood icon is in final negotiations to join such stars as Glinda and the Wicked Witch, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the title role.

Jeff Goldblum will play a Wizard, yes, as in “The Wizard of Oz”, in “Evil”, who acts as a key antagonist in the popular Broadway musical. The actor is in “final negotiations” to join John M. Chu, a two-part series about a favorite title, according to Variety.

Along with Goldblum’s notable achievements in cinema, the actor is a gifted theater actor with numerous achievements from Broadway to the West End. Jeff Goldblum also has a jazz band called Jeff Goldblum and Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. In addition, if you are familiar with Wicked, Goldblum’s charms just match the Wizard’s character. It was seriously inspired by the casting.

In Wicked, the Wizard has three songs. He has a solo called “Sentimental Man”, which takes place near the end of the first act, a duet with Elphaba (who is to be played by Cynthia Erivo) called “Wonderful” in the second act, and he is also part of the opening number “No”. They mourn for the wicked.”

The wizard is also a key character in the musical, meeting Elphaba and Glinda when they visit the Emerald City after two opposing roommates became friends at school. After meeting with Elphaba, who considers the Wizard her personal hero, he offers her to become his personal assistant. This decision later leads to the creation of an Evil Witch, which we will not describe in detail, in case you somehow overslept the musical.